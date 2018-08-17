AccuWeather: Strong Storms for Parts of our Region Tonight

It was an oppressively hot and humid with a high of 93 degrees in Philadelphia and a heat index near 100 degrees. A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon & Monroe until 11pm. This is the focus for severe wx this evening.Any storm could have damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Keep in mind, the ground is so saturated, any strong winds can uproot some trees.TONIGHT: Its partly cloudy, warm and humid with some strong to severe storms across our far north and west communities. Low 74.SATURDAY: A cold front to the north will bring oppressive humidity and mostly cloudy skies. As the front sinks south during the afternoon and evening, it will fire up some showers and thunderstorms. High 86.SUNDAY: The cold front stalls just to our south and a wave of low pressure rides along it, bringing additional showers and even a period of rain Philadelphia on south early in the day. Clouds likely break for sunshine from north to south during the day. High 77.MONDAY: It looks like a nice day with at least mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a high of 82.TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with the chance for some evening showers and thunderstorms. High 84.WEDNESDAY: Morning showers give way to sunshine during the afternoon. High 86.THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a comfortable high of 81.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable again. High 80.-----