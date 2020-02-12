Weather

AccuWeather: Strong Storms Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most areas on Monday. Winds will gust 60-70 mph at times. A WIND ADVISORY has also been issued for Monday morning. These winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are likely. Traveling will become difficult.

TONIGHT: A few spotty shower tonight, with the bulk of the rain developing overnight. . A thunderstorm is possible in some areas. Lows 56-58.

MONDAY: Becoming very windy with periods of rain during the morning, some of it heavy at times. Rainfall totals 1-2". Mostly cloudy and warm during the afternoon with a line of gusty thunderstorms pushing through the viewing area. Some of these storms could turn severe with winds 60-70 mph. Regardless of whether or not these storms develop, overall wind speeds will still gust between 50-60 mph. High 75.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun during the morning mixing with clouds by afternoon. Breezy and cooler. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain during the morning. Some sun returning by afternoon. High 51.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain during the afternoon. High 57.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 58

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds. High 60.

More TOP STORIES News