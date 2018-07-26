AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible Friday

Sunshine finally returned today with some fair weather cumulus clouds and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s. Dew points hovered in the upper 60s and low 70s, so it was another muggy day.TONIGHT: We have some patchy clouds in play and it's still muggy. We're dry overnight. The low is 74.FRIDAY: We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with building humidity. We should touch 90 in the early afternoon and, with dew points up near 70, it will feel like the upper 90s. The threat of storms will then exist for the afternoon and evening hours. Some may pop ahead of the line and then more with the actual boundary itself. Late in the day and evening, a line of showers and strong thunderstorms arrives. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail.SATURDAY: A spotty shower is possible in the morning, mainly along the coast, then we have partly sunny skies with the air turning a little less humid. Our high dips a bit to 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day with no chance of rain. Look for a seasonable high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit as we head back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high hits 86.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's still humid. We still have a chance for a thunderstorm or a shower. The high climbs to 88.-----