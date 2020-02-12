AccuWeather: Strong storms possible late today

Late this afternoon and this evening the second round of rain arrives, and this time it could feature some brief but strong thunderstorms rolling through parts of the region.
Any storm that forms will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds and possible wind damage. There's even a chance of an isolated tornado, especially south of Philadelphia. Take cover indoors on lower floors late today and this evening if you hear thunder.
TONIGHT: Our storms and related showers should be off the coast by about 9 or 10 o'clock tonight. After that, much cooler air rushes into the region behind a departing cold front. Look for overnight lows dipping to 41 in Philadelphia and the upper 30s in some cooler suburbs. We'll also some partial clearing. It will be windy overnight.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's windy and much cooler with a high of just 56.
TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny day with somewhat milder air returning during the afternoon. Our high shoots up to 65.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies and a bit of rain is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high is 66.
THURSDAY: Some early showers are possible with clouds giving way to some sunny breaks during the afternoon. It will be brisk and much cooler for the Phillies home opener, but likely dry the way things are stacking up right now. Dress warmly. The high is only 48.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Look for a mostly sunny, blustery and chilly day with a high of just 47.
SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, somewhat milder day with a high of 56.
SUNDAY (EASTER): We're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a milder high of 63, making for a pleasant afternoon.
