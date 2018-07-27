AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening

TODAY: Clouds will increase today. It's hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms will develop, bringing spotty downpours. Later in the day, some strong, gusty storms are possible with potentially damaging wind gusts. The high is 90.TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms could still be strong. Overnight, the storms fall apart. It's still somewhat humid with a low of 72.SATURDAY: Clouds and a couple of early showers east of Philadelphia quickly give way to partly sunny skies. It's warm and breezy. Humidity drops off a bit as we move through the afternoon. The high dips to 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day with no chance of rain. Look for a seasonable high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we return to a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. It's still humid. The high is 84.WEDNESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, humid day with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high hits 86.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Humidity hangs on. We still have a chance for a thunderstorm or a shower. The high sits around 86 again.FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, humid air and yet another shower or thunderstorm. The high is 84.-----