AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Evening

It was a hot and humid Friday, with the high in Philadelphia soaring to 90 degrees, A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is posted for our entire viewing area until 10PM tonight.TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms could still be strong, with heavy downpours, lightning and even small hail. Overnight, the storms fall apart. It's still somewhat humid with a low of 72.SATURDAY: Clouds and a couple of early showers east of Philadelphia quickly give way to partly sunny skies. It's warm and breezy. Humidity drops off a bit as we move through the afternoon. The high dips to 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day with no chance of rain. Look for a seasonable high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we return to a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. It's still humid. The high is 86.WEDNESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, humid day with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high hits 88.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Humidity hangs on. We still have a chance for a thunderstorm or a shower. The high sits around 86 again.FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, humid air and yet another shower or thunderstorm. The high is 85.-----