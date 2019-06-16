AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and uncomfortable overnight with high humidity. Lows 65-69.
MONDAY: AN ACCUWEATHER ALERT has been issued. Expect a lot of clouds with some sunny breaks. It will be very warm and humid (uncomfortable). A heavy thunderstorm may develop during the late afternoon. Not everyone will see it, but those that do can expect strong winds, heavy downpours and hail. High 85.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 80.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. High 87.
