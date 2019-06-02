Weather

AccuWeather: Strong Thunderstorms Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A lingering evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, turning clear and much cooler. Lows 53-59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. High 73.

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m., June 2, 2019



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. High 82.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with some showers possible. High 79.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Bensalem apartment catches fire after lightning strike
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Pregnant woman, man wounded in Wilmington drive-by shooting
Phillies acquire outfielder Bruce from Mariners
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Bouncer shot after men ejected from after-hours club
Show More
Virginia Beach officials detail 'long gun battle' with shooter
James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' winnings record
Trump calls Meghan Markle 'nasty' over critical comments
Sanders calls Trump 'racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'
Stampede at Roots Picnic injures five in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News