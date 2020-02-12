Weather

AccuWeather: Strong to severe storm threat through Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms will begin to sink south and exit the area after 10pm. Any storm can produce vivid lightning, torrential rain (flood risk), and damaging winds. The rest of the night will not bring severe storms, but additional rain and thunder could pass after midnight. Lows warm and muggy at 73.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph is tracking the first round of severe storms this evening, then another to begin the weekend. He is also happy to say, Sunday brings a happy change!



SATURDAY: It is an unsettled day with lots of clouds and tropical humidity. While we will be interacting with some of the moisture from Laura, the core of her remnants stay well to our south across the Virginia and NC border. In general expecting " to " of rain, but locally some places could see up to 2" in the heaviest downpours and that could lead to some localized ponding on roads etc. This is mainly the cause of a cold front passing through. High 82.

SUNDAY: Behind the front, the winds will have switched to the northwest at 10-20mph and it is a beautiful day. Dewpoints fall into the 50s and highs struggle to reach 80. Definitely the winner of the weekend.

MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week with a high of 79.

TUESDAY: A wave of low pressure rides through the area with showers and downpours. There is the potential for some flooding if the European Model is right with 1"-2" of rain. The high drops to 77.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 84. We're now allowing for a spotty thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's humid and another thunderstorm is possible. The high zips up to 90.

FRIDAY: The warm, humid, unsettled pattern continues with some additional spotty storms possible. The high reaches 89.

