AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today and a brief passing snow shower or snow squall is possible in some areas. We also have a WIND ADVISORY in place across the entire region between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph expected, strong enough to bring down some tree branches and put debris in roadways. The high is 42, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and 30s as we move through the day, so winter gear is recommended.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds die down, but it gets very cold. The overnight low is 22 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper teens.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few cirrus clouds around at times. Winds will drop off, but it's much colder with our high topping of just 36.
FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain at night. The good news is that the high shoots up to a much milder 53.
SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 66, tying the record set back in 1975. It's also mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two around. This is by no means a wash-out, however, and we'll be able to get outside and enjoy the mild weather for a good portion of the day.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some additional rain is possible, especially in the morning. Some late day clearing can't be ruled out. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 63.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 50 (that's still 10 degrees above average).
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A period of rain can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 52.
WEDNESDAY: Look for variable clouds with some additional rain possible. The high is 52.
