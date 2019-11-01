Weather

AccuWeather: Strong winds, sunny and cooler today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sunshine today but it's windy and chilly. Debris on roadways will be a problem, thanks to especially strong wind gusts overnight and this morning. The high is 53.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from late tonight until early Saturday morning across much of the region on either side of the I-95 corridor. Potted plants should come indoors and sensitive plants should be covered.

TONIGHT: It's clear and cold with a low of 36 in Philadelphia and many suburbs are closer to the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out with a cold morning and temperatures in the 30s at dawn. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of only 55.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 51. It's also breezy. More frost is possible overnight.

MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 57.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It now appears as though we will see mostly cloudy skies and there could be some rain at times. The high is a slightly milder 62.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain is possible. Overall, we're in for a mix of clouds and sun with a high around 58.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a brisk breeze. The high is 53 with afternoon temperatures potentially falling quickly into the 40s.

