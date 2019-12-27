AccuWeather: Stuck In The Clouds

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a rather cloudy day with just a stray shower, especially north and west of Philadelphia. Temps climb to a mild 52.

SATURDAY: Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather on Saturday. High pressure moves in and provides sunshine and another mild high of 52.

SUNDAY: Clouds will quickly take over and rain arrives during the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain may be heavy overnight with some areas getting a good inch of precipitation. Temps reach 50 during the day and it stays well above freezing overnight.

MONDAY: The rain tapers to a few leftover showers into the early afternoon. Clouds may break for a bit of sun late in the day and it's the mildest day of our week with a high of 57.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. Our high dips to 48. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummer's, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 45.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving. The high is 48.

