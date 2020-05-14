AccuWeather: Suddenly Summer Friday, Cooling Off This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun gradually gave way to increasing clouds during the day, but there was enough sun to bump our high temperatures to 74 degrees. It gets more than 10 degrees warmer on Friday.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. It's not nearly as chilly with a low of 60.
FRIDAY: We start off with some clouds and lingering shower. But, they quickly give way to sunshine with a west-southwest wind of 12-25mph. Dewpoints will also be on the rise reaching the upper 50s to near 60, making for a noticeably humid feel. he dry weather looks to continue right through the afternoon as the cold front looks slower to arrive here. This means that any storm activity likely holds off until 8 or 9pm for the Lehigh Valley and after midnight for the Philadelphia area. The time of day is not good for much in the way of severe storms along with the upper level dynamics. However, an isolated severe wind gust could occur with the storms as they carry into the Lehigh Valley. Here in Philadelphia, they are likely out of gas and produce nothing more than a brief downpour. High temperatures tomorrow spike all the way to 86 making for an instant transition to summer. The actual cold front passes through the city in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: Clouds will likely linger into the morning as the front is still passing to our south. Then a north-northeast wind takes over, with high pressure to the north and sunshine breaks out for the midday and afternoon. We're still warm, with a high around 79.
SUNDAY: Look for more clouds than sun with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 68.
MONDAY: Clouds dominate with a few showers possible. The high hits 66.
TUESDAY: We have abundant cloud cover with more rain possible and another high around 62.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm still possible. The high is still around 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high is 70.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Suddenly Summer Friday, Cooling Off This Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News