AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms

THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. Sunshine will mix with clouds. High 93.FRIDAY: It remains hot and turns even more humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day with a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center says we could see an isolated severe storm with wind and hail as the main concern. High 93.SATURDAY: We'll see at least some sunshine and a dip in the heat. We could see a few spotty showers, as Friday's front stalls to our south. High 86.SUNDAY: It's partly sunny with the chance for an afternoon storm. It's not as warm with a high of 81.MONDAY: It looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82.TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with the chance for a late day shower. High 84.WEDNESDAY: The Atlantic City Air Show will draw a big crowd. We're keeping a close eye on the forecast because it looks like we'll see a good amount of clouds and a chance for some showers with a high of 84.-----