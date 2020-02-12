AccuWeather: Summer humidity for one day, then an October chill sets in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, with lows not as cool as the last 2 nights as we dip down to 54 in the suburbs and 62 in Center City
THURSDAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest and out ahead of our winds will switch to the southwest. This will increase dewpoints into the low to mid 60s making for a much more humid feel. It will also boost temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80. In addition, the sky will become even dirtier with both high levels clouds and lower level clouds. A few showers will develop tomorrow night into early Friday as the front moves through and the moisture from Sally makes its northernmost attempt toward our area. The best chance of seeing showers is in central Delaware and far southern New Jersey. Other than that Sally's rains will miss us to the south.
FRIDAY: We will have a transition day: clouds to start, then breaks of sun to finish as gusty northerly winds take over ushering in an even cooler airmass than we had this week. North-northeast winds at 12-20mph will make for a chilly feel as dewpoints plummet from the upper 50s to mid 40s by evening. High tempeatures near 70.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be very bright, but have an October feel. Highs no better than the mid 60s with even Philadelphia dipping into the upper 40s for at least one night. Perfect for making that first fire of the season!
MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 69.
TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a warmer high of 72.
