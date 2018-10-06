WEATHER

AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild, with drizzle. Lows 65-67.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Turning much warmer and more humid. Break out the shorts and t-shirts for the Eagles game. High 84. Very late evening, we will watch a cold front sink into the northern suburbs of Philadelphia. This will touch off downpours and thunderstorms between 7pm-11pm , mainly for the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery, Bucks, and Mercer Counties.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): This backdoor cold front now looks to push farther south than originally thought. This means a mostly cloudy sky, warm and humid. A couple of showers are possible with the front (mainly north and west of the city). High 77.

TUESDAY: The summer surge returns. Sunshine is back and so is the heat and humidity High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine, very warm and humid. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain at times. High 69.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Cecily Tynan visits with the Lemurs from Madagascar at the Philadelphia Zoo
Tornado prompts Pa. nursing home evacuation
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Senate confirms Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Show More
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Missing endangered teen from Pennsauken found safe
More News