AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday

TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild, with drizzle. Lows 65-67.SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Turning much warmer and more humid. Break out the shorts and t-shirts for the Eagles game. High 84. Very late evening, we will watch a cold front sink into the northern suburbs of Philadelphia. This will touch off downpours and thunderstorms between 7pm-11pm , mainly for the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery, Bucks, and Mercer Counties.MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): This backdoor cold front now looks to push farther south than originally thought. This means a mostly cloudy sky, warm and humid. A couple of showers are possible with the front (mainly north and west of the city). High 77.TUESDAY: The summer surge returns. Sunshine is back and so is the heat and humidity High 81.WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine, very warm and humid. High 83.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 80.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain at times. High 69.