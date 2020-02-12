AccuWeather: Summer preview today, most areas reach 80s

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a blend of clouds and sun today, but the big story, of course, is the summer-like warmth we're experiencing this afternoon. Look for highs in the 80s across most of the area. In Philadelphia, we're going for 86, just 4 degrees shy of the record high of 90. At the Shore, the low 80s are possible, although some spots may hold in the mid to upper 70s. A light 7-14 mph breeze is likely. It's been a while since we've experienced warm conditions like this, so don't forget to keep a water bottle or sports drink handy if you're working or playing outside this afternoon. The pavement is liable to get rather warm, too, so keep that in mind when you're walking the dog. Paws will do better on the grass today.
TONIGHT: We expect partly cloudy skies overall, although a passing shower with a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out later in the evening. The low is very mild: 66.
THURSDAY: Our dewpoints will rise into the low 60s as a boundary passes through during the morning, making this a somewhat more humid day. The high is 80 in Philadelphia. We have a lot more clouds around and there's a chance of a passing shower or spotty thunderstorm through the day, especially in the northern half of the region. It's not a wash-out, however. The Shore likely remains in the upper 60s or low 70s.
FRIDAY: Some lingering showers are possible, but overall, this is a transition day with drier, cooler air returning to the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a good breeze blowing around and a far less intense high of 70.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 65 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.
SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is a warmer 75.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with yet another surge of warmer air raising or high to a very warm 78.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still well above-average in terms of our high. We're going for a pleasant 76.
