AccuWeather: Summer preview up next

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies clear out and we're comfortable with a low in Philadelphia of 54 and some outlying suburbs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: This is a beautiful, summerlike day with abundant sunshine and a high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Our summerlike, warm and dry weather pattern continues with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia, we're forecasting a high of 86 which is 11 degrees above average.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with yet another unseasonably warm high of 88.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues with temperatures expected to remain well above-average. For now, we're leaning toward a mix of clouds and sun for your Friday and going for another warm high of 86. Clouds may build a bit later in the day and there's a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: It's still very warm with a nice mix of sun and clouds. The high is 86. There's another opportunity for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but only about a 20% chance.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. The high is 88.

MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely with an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is still warm: 86.

