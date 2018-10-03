AccuWeather: Summer returns Thursday

TONIGHT: Winds will go calm under a mostly clear sky. We have to watch for some patchy fog to form, especially in valleys beyond midnight. Lows 56/61.THURSDAY: We are in for yet another big warmup. As low pressure lifts to our northwest, winds will turn southwest and dewpoints will rise into the mid to upper 60s giving a very muggy feel to the afternoon/evening. Temps will likely reach the mid 80s, just a few degrees shy of the record of 88 for Philadelphia. A cold front will come through in the evening, but unlike the last system, it will have very little in the way of dynamics. Expect a scattered shower or t'storm in the early evening, but nothing severe.FRIDAY: As we head into Friday we'll drop back down to more seasonable numbers as an east-northeast wind takes over. Under partly sunny skies we'll warm to the low 70s and dewpoints will head back toward the very comfortable low to mid 50s.SATURDAY: The weekend starts off with more clouds than sun as high pressure situates just off the coast of Maine driving an east-southeast wind into the region off the Atlantic. This will give us a low cloud deck at around 3,000 to 5,000 feet above the surface. Temps will struggle to reach the low 70s.SUNDAY: It turns brighter on Sunday as winds switch back toward the south over the land and this will allow for temps to rebound back to near 10 degrees above normal at 81 degrees.MONDAY: The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a stray shower or thunderstorm around. The high reaches 82.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 81.WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun. The high is still warm: 82.