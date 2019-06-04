Weather

AccuWeather: Summer soup returns Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A warm front lifts through overnight with little fanfare, but winds turn southwesterly and dewpoints start to rise through the night. Just a few patchy clouds with lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: With low to mid 60s dewpoints, you will certainly notice a much more muggy feel to the airmass. High temps will also be off to the races. We should be near 80 by lunch time with mid 80s for highs in the afternoon. Then a weak disturbance pushes in meaning the threat of some scat'd t'storms in the late afternoon and early evening before a more pronounced period of downpours in the nighttime hours. While the severe threat is low, an isolated severe t'storm can't be ruled out, especially to the west. The biggest concern tomorrow will be for drenching downpours as precipitable water values reach near 2 inches.

THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

FRIDAY: A tremendous chance arrives again. High pressure heads into New England and sends the start of a spectacular stretch our way. It is mainly sunny and far less humid. High 81.

SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 81.

SUNDAY: We will do it again. Sunshine with high clouds arriving in the afternoon, but continued low humidity. Looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 80.

MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. High 78.

