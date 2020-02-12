PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for plenty of sunshine today with light winds, low humidity and a high of 80.
TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It will be a great evening for dinner outside or a ball game with temperatures during the evening falling gradually through the 70s. The overnight low in Philadelphia is 59 with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Our summerlike, warm and dry weather pattern continues with another mostly sunny day and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia, we're forecasting a high of 86 which is 11 degrees above average. It still won't be very humid.
THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with yet another unseasonably warm high of 88, a full 13 degrees above our average high! Humidity will again be low.
FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues with temperatures expected to remain well above-average. For now, we're leaning toward a mix of clouds and sun for your Friday and going for another warm high of 84. Clouds may build a bit later in the day and there's a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: It's still very warm with a nice mix of sun and clouds. The high slips to 82. There's another opportunity for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but only about a 20% chance.
SUNDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. The high is 86. Another very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely with another afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is still warm: 84.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another shower or storm around. The high is 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Summer Warmth, Not That Humid
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News