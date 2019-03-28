Weather

AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A front approaches from the west today causing a slight build up in high clouds through the afternoon and evening. But it's still pretty bright and after a cold start, milder this afternoon. Look for a high of 60. It's a little breezy with winds running 8-16 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds take over. It's not nearly as cold as recent nights with an overnight low of just 48.

FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even milder ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 75. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible late at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 58 and temperatures could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game, although the rain should be long gone by game time.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 51. It will probably be a bit breezy.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high improves to 55.

WEDNESDAY: We'll be keeping our eye on a coastal low developing that could bring us some rain and wind. The high drops to 58.

THURSDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon with a high of 60.
