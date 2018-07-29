AccuWeather: Sun, Afternoon Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 61-68.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Becoming a little more humid during the afternoon. A shower is possible during the late afternoon south of the city. High 83.
TUESDAY: Warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86. Heat Index 91.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. High 88. Heat Index 93.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
FRIDAY: Remaining humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86. Heat Index 90.
SUNDAY: Warm, thunderstorms possible. High 87.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps