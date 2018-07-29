WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun, Afternoon Clouds Monday

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 61-68.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Becoming a little more humid during the afternoon. A shower is possible during the late afternoon south of the city. High 83.

TUESDAY: Warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86. Heat Index 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. High 88. Heat Index 93.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

FRIDAY: Remaining humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86. Heat Index 90.

SUNDAY: Warm, thunderstorms possible. High 87.
