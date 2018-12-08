WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 38. Wind chills in the upper 20's, low 30's.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 21-25.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny north and west, sun mixed with high thin clouds south and east. It's another cold day. High 38.

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. Brisk and cold. High 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely by afternoon. High 50.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Adam's Fall Adventures in Franklin Square
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Delaware
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Person taken into custody following fire at Newark motel
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Raging fire damages apartment in Lehigh County
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Show More
Ambulance and minivan collide in Galloway Township
Army-Navy big weekend kicks off with annual gala
In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire
Historical items stolen from church-owned building in North Philly
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
More News