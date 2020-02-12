Weather

AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Hotter

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hotter. A spotty downpour or thunderstorm is possible (mainly south and east). High 94. Heat Index 98.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm and humid. Low 77.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy storms are possible. High 94. Heat Index 101.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A thunderstorm is possible. High 86
