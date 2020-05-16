Weather

AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Pleasant

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a combination of sun and clouds during the afternoon. It will be a little cooler and breezy today. High 79.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 54-58.

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy, cooler. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High 70.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Turning cooler and breezy (windy down at the shore). High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a few showers. High 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers. High 69.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, showers possible. High 75.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan
House passes massive $3-trillion coronavirus relief bill
Great weather has people debating how and when to reopen business
New Jersey governor signs legislation authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages
Ardmore, Pa business owner makes adjustments while awaiting to reopen
16-year-old male shot in Southwest Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police
Show More
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Frankford section of Philly
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
More TOP STORIES News