AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Pleasant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a combination of sun and clouds during the afternoon. It will be a little cooler and breezy today. High 79.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 54-58.
SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy, cooler. High 72.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High 70.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Turning cooler and breezy (windy down at the shore). High 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a few showers. High 63.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers. High 69.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, showers possible. High 75.
