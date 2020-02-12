weather

AccuWeather: Sun and clouds today, rainy weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have some early clouds that will move out this morning and we'll see bright sunshine much of the day. With less wind, the high of 47 will feel pretty good. Clouds thicken this afternoon ahead of the rain that arrives tonight. North and west of the city the rain will start as a brief wintry mix. The Poconos will get an inch of snow before changing to rain by morning. The overnight low is 36.

SATURDAY: The rain ends by midday and it looks like we're dry and mild for the afternoon and evening. High: 53.

SUNDAY: Light rain and drizzle begins in the morning hours and lasts until evening. Another slug of moisture brings rain back Sunday night into Monday morning. The high hits 49.

MONDAY: Morning showers give way to mostly sunny skies. The high: 54.

TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a chilly high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with a high of 46. Some rain is possible and it may start as a wintry mix north and west.

THURSDAY: We'll see lots of clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
Leaking truck shuts down Boulevard; FedEx crash closes I-95
Surveillance released of armed robbery at Boost Mobile store
Report shows COVID's devastating effects on Center City District
Rachel Levine, 1st transgender nominee, deflects inflammatory questions from senator
Prince Harry visits 'Fresh Prince' home, raps Will Smith song
Show More
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Philly to open 3rd mass COVID vaccination clinic Saturday
Female officer makes history joining unit to help Philly's most vulnerable
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
More TOP STORIES News