AccuWeather: Sun and clouds today, rainy weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have some early clouds that will move out this morning and we'll see bright sunshine much of the day. With less wind, the high of 47 will feel pretty good. Clouds thicken this afternoon ahead of the rain that arrives tonight. North and west of the city the rain will start as a brief wintry mix. The Poconos will get an inch of snow before changing to rain by morning. The overnight low is 36.
SATURDAY: The rain ends by midday and it looks like we're dry and mild for the afternoon and evening. High: 53.
SUNDAY: Light rain and drizzle begins in the morning hours and lasts until evening. Another slug of moisture brings rain back Sunday night into Monday morning. The high hits 49.
MONDAY: Morning showers give way to mostly sunny skies. The high: 54.
TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a chilly high of 42.
WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with a high of 46. Some rain is possible and it may start as a wintry mix north and west.
THURSDAY: We'll see lots of clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 52.
