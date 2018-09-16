AccuWeather: Tracking Remnant Rain From Florence This Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows 64-68.MONDAY: Tracking remnant moisture from Florence. The day will start out cloudy with increasingly humid conditions. High 80. Showers will develop late in the afternoon and continue through the night.TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with scattered downpours (remnants of Florence). Overall we are anticipating 1" to 2" inches of rain, with the higher amounts falling to the north and west of Philadelphia. As our ground is already saturated, localized flooding is a concern. High 82.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lowering humidity levels. High 83.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 77.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much milder. High 84.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Fall arrives at 9:54pm. High 76.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 75.