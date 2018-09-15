AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds

SATURDAY: Early morning clouds will thin out during the day. It will be mild and somewhat humid. High 80.Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-65.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 82.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. Showers developing during the late afternoon. High 81.TUESDAY: A cold front moves into the region which will probably pick up the remnant moisture from what's left of the former Hurricane Florence and this could bring us some rain. Some downpours wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the track of the front and how much moisture can work its way in our direction. 1-3" of rain is possible with areas north and west of I-95 having the best chance to see the higher amounts. The high is 70. With the ground still fairly saturated, it wouldn't take much to see some flooding from any significant rain, so this is a situation that deserves watching. Stay informed, especially if you live, work or travel through flood-prone areas.WEDNESDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall, sunshine returns with humidity potentially dropping off a bit during the day and night. The high hits 85.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, much milder. High 84.