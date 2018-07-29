AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds

SUNDAY: Sun, high clouds. It will be warm but comfortable. High 86.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 61-68.MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Becoming a little more humid during the afternoon. A shower is possible during the late afternoon south of the city. High 86.TUESDAY: Warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86. Heat Index 91.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. High 88. Heat Index 93.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.FRIDAY: Remaining humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 85.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87. Heat Index 90.-----