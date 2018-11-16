AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today

The storm that brought a widespread early thump of intense snow (2.5" in Philadelphia, as much as 6" in parts of Berks County) is ending early in the morning. Slushy/flooded roads are possible in spots. Look for the return of some sun today. It's windy and cool with a high of 45.TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a low of 34 in Philadelphia and some suburbs a bit below freezing.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 47. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have increasing clouds with a high of just 47. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower or snow shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 49.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 38.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but chilly morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the upper 20s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 46. For now, winds don't look too bad, so hopefully, the giant balloons will be allowed to fly. We'll keep you posted.FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, slightly milder afternoon for Black Friday shoppers. Look for a high around 50.------