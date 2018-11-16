WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The storm that brought a widespread early thump of intense snow (2.5" in Philadelphia, as much as 6" in parts of Berks County) is ending early in the morning. Slushy/flooded roads are possible in spots. Look for the return of some sun today. It's windy and cool with a high of 45.

TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a low of 34 in Philadelphia and some suburbs a bit below freezing.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 47. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.

SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have increasing clouds with a high of just 47. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower or snow shower is possible at night.

MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 49.

TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 42.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 38.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but chilly morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the upper 20s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 46. For now, winds don't look too bad, so hopefully, the giant balloons will be allowed to fly. We'll keep you posted.

FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, slightly milder afternoon for Black Friday shoppers. Look for a high around 50.

------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
November Storms Updates and Forecasts
6abc School Closings and Delays
PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads
6abc School Closings and Delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
6abc School Closings and Delays
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
SEPTA delays ended; trains on schedule
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Authorities: Woman killed, 3 injured in Trenton fire
Montco clears out from under snow
Show More
Chris Sowers reports from the 6abc studio terrace
Lehigh County finds its way through the snow
Gray Hall reports from Mobile 6 as snow changes to rain
More News