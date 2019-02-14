WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning sunshine gives way to some high clouds as we move into this afternoon. Winds are lighter today and it's a bit milder than yesterday with a high of 48.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. The low dips to 38.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. Winds are a bit gusty at times. An approaching cold front may also produce a few occasional sprinkles or light showers (certainly no wash out!). But the big story of the day will be the mild temperatures. Our high will reach 58, 14 degrees above average.

SATURDAY: Colder air returns as our passing front pushes off the coast. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of only 39. There's a chance for some light snow or rain, mainly south of Philadelphia as a system passing by to our south may be close enough to clip southern areas with some light snow or rain. If the storm's center shifts a bit father south, it's possible that we remain dry. Any precipitation remains light with very small accumulations where it manages to snow. The high drops to 39.

SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with lots of clouds and another, better chance of light snow showers and flurries during the afternoon from yet another feature passing by to the south. While this doesn't look like a major precipitation maker, it currently appears to have a better chance of giving us something, versus missing us. In fact, even areas north of Philadelphia have a shot of seeing a few flakes. Again, small accumulations are expected. The high hits 39.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): A lingering snow shower is possible in the morning, but overall, this is a dry, partly sunny day. The high hits 42.

TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain or snow, although it's very likely that any precipitation holds off until night time. The high is 38.

WEDNESDAY: The morning could be slippery as morning rain and snow marches through the region. Where it snows, some accumulation is possible, perhaps a couple of inches by morning which could make for a slower than usual commute. Obviously, with so much time for this system to develop, details are hard to pin down. In general, however, this system looks a bit more potent than the features we see over the weekend. The afternoon likely sees drying and melting with a high around 41.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, cool day with a high around 43.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
