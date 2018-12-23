WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 22, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late in the day. Seasonable temperatures. High 45.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain at times. The rain will mix with snow in the Lehigh Valley where a slushy coating is possible on non paved surfaces. Up to 2" possible in the Poconos. Lows 33-36.

MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.

TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly sunny, chilly. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 45.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and much milder with rain developing. High 60.

SATURDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun, mild. High 55.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Holiday atmosphere marred by violent Saturday in Philly
Police: 3 dead in North Philadelphia shooting
Local impact in the Delaware Valley from the gov't shutdown
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Super Saturday holiday shopping in full gear
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on UWS subway platform
Show More
2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot
Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware, no evidence found
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Man shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
1 dead, another critical following shooting outside West Philadelphia bar
More News