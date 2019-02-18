WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun to Return Before Snowy Wednesday

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Meteorologist David Murphy says Wednesday's storm will begin as snow across most of the region before changing to a mix and then rain.

TODAY: Clouds give way to sun. It's breezy and relatively mild with a high of 49 in Philadelphia.

TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds with brisk and colder conditions overnight. The low is 26 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the low 20s.
TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon and evening. The high dips to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are thick at daybreak. Snow arrives from south to north, probably holding off in Philadelphia until after the morning commute.

Later in the day, the snow begins to mix with sleet before eventually changing over to all rain.

How much snow we get depends on how long it takes for the changeover to occur. For now, a general 1-3" seems likely, enough to make travel conditions slippery, perhaps into the evening commute.

The high is 33 with temperatures rising at night.

THURSDAY: There could be some leftover rain early, but that should end fairly quickly and we see some sun returning during the afternoon. It's breezy with our high improving to 53.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 49.
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, probably during the morning. Some rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 50.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain possible at times. The high bumps up slightly to 54.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high around 52.

