AccuWeather: Sun To Start

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We're starting our day with sunshine and temps just in the 20s. High clouds will increase through the afternoon and rain develops overnight. High: 50.

FRIDAY: Rain will begin near midnight and it's a wet morning commute. The rest of the day will be rather damp and dreary with on and off drizzle. The high is a relatively mild 53.

SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with a few more rounds of rain. It's still mild with another high around 53.

SUNDAY: Rain ends Sunday morning with some snowflakes or snow showers. Then, it's a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 43. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.

MONDAY: Sunshine will mix with some clouds. The high is still cool: 44.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. It's still chilly with another high of just 41.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 42.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 42.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
