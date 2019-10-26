AccuWeather: Sunday Soaking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware. The advisory goes into effect at 6am Sunday until Noon, as minor flooding is a concern at the time of high tide.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle arriving after midnight. Lows 52-57.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially north and west of the city. Partial clearing is expected late in the day. High 73.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 68.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle. High 67.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 69.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and damp with some rain likely. Most of the steady rains should be gone by the time the little ones are ready to go trick or treating, but there still could be a few showers around. High 67.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 61.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Chilly. High 54.
