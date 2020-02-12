Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Beautiful

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very comfortable. High 81.

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, comfortable. Low 65.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Some rain is possible by evening. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain tapering off. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Turning warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. Still warm and humid. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 84.

