PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very comfortable. High 81.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, comfortable. Low 65.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Some rain is possible by evening. High 78.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain tapering off. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: Turning warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. Still warm and humid. High 87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Sunny And Beautiful
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News