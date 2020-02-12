AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy today, summer preview coming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's sunny, breezy and a bit cool today with a high of 62. Winds will gust into the mid-20s at times. Grab a jacket and an extra layer underneath if you're going to be spending extended periods of time outdoors.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear during the evening before we transition to partly cloudy conditions overnight. The winds drop off, but it's chilly with a low of 44.
TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with some high, thin clouds that will turn skies milky white at times. The high improves to 74.
WEDNESDAY: This is a true summer preview! Look for a mix of sun and clouds. It will be very warm and even a tad humid with our high zooming all the way up to 86. It will also be somewhat breezy.
THURSDAY: It's still warm. Clouds will give way to occasional breaks of sun. A couple showers are possible, especially later in the day and even a spotty thunderstorm. The high is 80.
FRIDAY: Some morning showers are possible, but overall, this is a partly sunny, breezy day with a less intense high of 71.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of 67.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies seem likely with less of a breeze and a slightly improved high of 69.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a pleasant high of 72.
