Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold start is giving way to a chilly afternoon today. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 49. Winds will be relatively light.

TONIGHT: Skies turn partly cloudy. It's still cold with a low of 39 in Philadelphia and a few suburbs dipping to around 34.

WEDNESDAY: Early sun will give way to high clouds during the day with some rain arriving late at night. Our high ticks up to 56.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It will be a wet holiday with steady rain during the morning and lighter showers in the afternoon. Some late day drying is possible. The high is a somewhat mild 61.

FRIDAY: This will be a much better day for outdoor social-distanced get-togethers, in case you want switch your Thursday plans. Look for a partly sunny, tranquil day with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s followed by a pleasant afternoon high of 62.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can't be ruled out, mainly in our northern suburbs, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 58.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to a mainly cloudy afternoon. The high drops to 53.

MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy, breezy and potentially rainy day with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question. The high is 53.

TUESDAY: It's cooler with some sun and a brisk and colder feel. The high is 48.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. elections results certified, Biden wins over Trump
Frankford family says boy, 12, shot through front door was assassinated
Pennsylvania Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
15 alleged mobsters in Philly, South Jersey face charges
How to find your local COVID-19 testing site
Show More
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Pandemic puppy scams on the rise: What you should know
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
More TOP STORIES News