AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold start is giving way to a chilly afternoon today. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 49. Winds will be relatively light.
TONIGHT: Skies turn partly cloudy. It's still cold with a low of 39 in Philadelphia and a few suburbs dipping to around 34.
WEDNESDAY: Early sun will give way to high clouds during the day with some rain arriving late at night. Our high ticks up to 56.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It will be a wet holiday with steady rain during the morning and lighter showers in the afternoon. Some late day drying is possible. The high is a somewhat mild 61.
FRIDAY: This will be a much better day for outdoor social-distanced get-togethers, in case you want switch your Thursday plans. Look for a partly sunny, tranquil day with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s followed by a pleasant afternoon high of 62.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can't be ruled out, mainly in our northern suburbs, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 58.
SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to a mainly cloudy afternoon. The high drops to 53.
MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy, breezy and potentially rainy day with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question. The high is 53.
TUESDAY: It's cooler with some sun and a brisk and colder feel. The high is 48.
