AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night

We should see a good deal of sunshine today with some occasional clouds mixing in. Winds a re light, but it's cooler than yesterday with a high of just 55.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken overnight. The low is 43.FRIDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. A few light, spotty showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon, but the bulk of our rain arrives late in the day and at night. It looks like a decent soaking with a general 3/4" -1.5" of rain expected. The high is still relatively cool: 55.SATURDAY: The rain is gone well before dawn and we end up with partly sunny skies. It's much cooler with a blustery, chilly wind. The high is 47, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck mainly in the 30s.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 53.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, but it's brisk and chilly with a high of just 44. A spotty passing shower is possible, but most of the day looks dry.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and chilly with another high around 44.