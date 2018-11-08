WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., November 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We should see a good deal of sunshine today with some occasional clouds mixing in. Winds a re light, but it's cooler than yesterday with a high of just 55.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken overnight. The low is 43.

FRIDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. A few light, spotty showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon, but the bulk of our rain arrives late in the day and at night. It looks like a decent soaking with a general 3/4" -1.5" of rain expected. The high is still relatively cool: 55.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone well before dawn and we end up with partly sunny skies. It's much cooler with a blustery, chilly wind. The high is 47, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck mainly in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.

MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.

TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 53.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, but it's brisk and chilly with a high of just 44. A spotty passing shower is possible, but most of the day looks dry.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and chilly with another high around 44.

