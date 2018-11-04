WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly

Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 55.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Some rain developing late (mainly south). Lows 39-45.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially around midday. High 56.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Periods of rain and drizzle. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with some rain likely during the afternoon. High 57.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, brisk and chilly. High 48.

