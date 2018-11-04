AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 55.
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Some rain developing late (mainly south). Lows 39-45.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially around midday. High 56.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Periods of rain and drizzle. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with some rain likely during the afternoon. High 57.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, brisk and chilly. High 48.
