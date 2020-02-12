weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for plenty of sunshine today, light winds and a cold high of 31. Icy patches are possible on sidewalks and side streets that weren't shoveled or pre-treated yesterday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds toward morning. It's still cold with a low of 24 in Philadelphia and closer to 20 in some suburbs.

TUESDAY: A bit of light rain is possible in the morning, perhaps mixing with snow early before a change to all rain. It's probably all snow to the north, especially north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike where a quick coating to 1" is possible. The Lehigh Valley and Poconos could see a bit more, perhaps 1-3". The precipitation winds down during the early afternoon. The high is 40.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a blustery, cold wind. The high is 34 with wind chills in the 20s. Some light snow is possible at night.

THURSDAY: A southern system will likely bring another round of snow to the region with a change to an icy mixed precipitation later in the day. Several inches of accumulation is possible, depending on the exact track of the storm center. Our high is 32.

FRIDAY: Some leftover light snow and ice is possible early in the day. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy and cold conditions with a high of 32 and wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for partly sunny skies and a cold nigh of 29.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a period of snow or flurries possible. The high is 30.

MONDAY: Arctic air settles into the region with partly sunny skies and a high of just 24.

