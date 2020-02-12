AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, rain and wet snow on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today, but it's still cold and a bit breezy with a high of just 36. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Or low drops to 26 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 20s.
MONDAY: Early clouds at dawn give way to some rain and wet snow later in the morning. It's all rain in South Jersey and Delaware. Any snow near I-95 will quickly change to rain. The northern suburbs will see mainly snow, but it's light and wet and probably sticks mainly on the grass. Nonetheless, slushy roads are possible and care should be taken whenever that occurs. A coating to 1" is possible just to the north of I-95 with 1-3" not out of the question in northern suburbs closer to Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. The high in Philadelphia is 40. Northern suburbs will hold in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high improves to 45. An afternoon or evening rain or snow shower is possible, but most areas remain dry.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a milder, more comfortable high of 53. Compared to where we've been for much of the past month, this will be delightful afternoon weather.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and it's still mild with a high of 48. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most areas probably miss out on these.
FRIDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a slightly chillier high of 41.
SATURDAY: More clouds roll back into the region and a very spotty shower here and there. The high is 44.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks with a little better chance of a shower. The high jumps to 50.
