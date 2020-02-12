AccuWeather: Sunny and Cold Today, Warmer Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today, but it's still cold. The high is 38. Wind chills around 12 at dawn will improve to about 32 later in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Evening temperatures will fall through the 30s with an overnight low hitting 27 in Philadelphia and around 23 in outlying suburbs.
SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 52.
SUNDAY: This is another good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 56.
MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, although probably not until the late night hours. The high is still mild at 57.
TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day, but wetter with periods of rain throughout the day. The high hits 54.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. Another round of rain arrives gradually during the afternoon and could be steadier at night. The high stays mild at 53.
THURSDAY: Cooler air makes a comeback. Look for mainly cloudy skies with some additional rain possible at times. The high dips to 46.
FRIDAY: This is a dry, partly sunny day with a brisk and colder high of 39.
