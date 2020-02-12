Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and Cold Today, Warmer Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today, but it's still cold. The high is 38. Wind chills around 12 at dawn will improve to about 32 later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Evening temperatures will fall through the 30s with an overnight low hitting 27 in Philadelphia and around 23 in outlying suburbs.

SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 52.

SUNDAY: This is another good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 56.

MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, although probably not until the late night hours. The high is still mild at 57.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day, but wetter with periods of rain throughout the day. The high hits 54.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. Another round of rain arrives gradually during the afternoon and could be steadier at night. The high stays mild at 53.

THURSDAY: Cooler air makes a comeback. Look for mainly cloudy skies with some additional rain possible at times. The high dips to 46.

FRIDAY: This is a dry, partly sunny day with a brisk and colder high of 39.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged in quadruple shooting that killed Philly teenager
Doylestown standoff ends in police-involved shooting: DA
Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Warminster
Investigation: Pothole payouts are usually fruitless
Warning about Cash App debit card scam
Kensington shooting leaves man dead: Police
McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers
Show More
Esports Arena opens at University of Delaware
Delaware Co. student among 2 fatally shot near Mississippi college
Philly residents support expanding street sweeping program
Mumps case confirmed at middle school in Mercer County
Residents want to save North Willow Grove Park
More TOP STORIES News