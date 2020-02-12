AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. A beautiful start to the weekend! High 57.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 36.
SUNDAY: Gorgeous weather! Sunny and warm. High 62.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 62.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 64.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays mild. High 63. A shower is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and warm with a few showers. Steadier rain is likely at night, perhaps a thunderstorm. High 66.
FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain and a thunderstorm. Clouds giving way to some sun by afternoon. High 64.
