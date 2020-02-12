Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool, A Bit Breezy Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a "sunglasses required" kind of day with plenty of sunshine in store. We're also cooler with a high of just 66. It will still be somewhat breezy, but not as windy as yesterday.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. Winds die down, but it's very chilly with a low of just 47 in Philadelphia and some suburbs flirting with the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: We have a very chilly start with most areas in the 40s at dawn, but as high pressure shifts off the coast to our south, a nice southerly flow will kick in and that gives us a milder, more comfortable afternoon high of 70. Winds will also be light.

SATURDAY: We continue to pump in air from the west-southwest and that means an even warmer afternoon. We're looking at partly sunny skies and a high up to 78. A build-up of cirrus clouds is possible during the afternoon as the remnants of Delta lift northeastward toward our region. It may also feel a bit humid.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: By Sunday, the clouds are thickening and rain is likely to develop by late in the day. Rain then continues into and through Monday at varying rates giving our region a good soaking of 1" to 2". We're not expecting any flooding, but a beneficial rain spread out over a long duration. The highs on Sunday is 73. Monday will only get to about 68 with rain around for much of the day.

TUESDAY: Clouds may hang tough and some additional rain can't be ruled out, at least for part of the day. The high rebounds to 70.

WEDNESDAY: Finally, the rain departs and we end up with a nice, partly sunny October afternoon with a high of 72.

THURSDAY: Clouds return. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Post-VP debate poll: Who won the night, Harris or Pence?
Attempted carjacking leads to gun battle in West Philly
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
City Council hears from Philly protesters harmed by police use of force
Postal employee accused of dumping 1,800 pieces of mail
Soon-to-be 100-year-old veteran receives high school diploma
Supply manager puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked
Show More
Eagles' Darius Slay says NFL shouldn't have played but now OK with protocols
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Trump signs targeted by vandal in Havertown
Vandals Tear Up Youth Soccer Fields in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News