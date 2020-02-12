AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have lots of sun today, less wind and a slightly milder high of 64.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are very light and it's still chilly with a low of 46.
THURSDAY: Clouds roll back into the region with the approach of a warm front and we could see some late afternoon and evening showers in a few spots, especially in northern suburbs. At the same time, warmer air begins a return to the region with our high inching up to 68.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 83, our warmest day so far this year. We've had to wait a while for this; it's the seventh latest date Philadelphia has seen the season's first high temperatures in the 80s. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon or evening.
SATURDAY: Our passing front stalls to the south, giving us partly sunny skies. Expect more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. A shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day or at night, mainly in southern areas. We're still warm, with a high around 77.
SUNDAY: Look for more clouds than sun with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 67.
MONDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and another shower or thunderstorm is possible. However, it gets warmer again with a high of 72.
TUESDAY: High pressure builds into the region and that ushers in the return of mostly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 68.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 72.
