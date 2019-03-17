Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Cool

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. cold. Lows 28-33.

MONDAY: A rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning (mainly south of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny and cool. High 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49.

WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 55. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A brief shower is possible during the afternoon. High 58.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 54.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine. A touch cooler. High 50.
