AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler today, soaking rain on Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sunshine today with light winds and cooler temperatures that the 70s we say yesterday. Today's high in Philadelphia: 68.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. It remains dry. It's still chilly with a low in Philadelphia dipping to 52.

WEDNESDAY: The morning starts out cloudy. By early to mid afternoon, rain arrives from the west. The rain is heavy at times in the late afternoon and early evening hours with most of the steadiest rainfall centered around the evening rush. A total of .5" to about 1.5" is expected on average, enough to cause some isolated street flooding and slow going. With the sun going down earlier this time of year, poor visibility will add to the difficulties. The high is 68.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves off to the east and mostly sunny skies return. It's blustery and much cooler, however, with a chilly high of just 59. Get ready to bundle up a bit!

FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see mostly sunny skies again, but it's still a bit cool with a high of just 62.

SATURDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant start to the weekend. The high improves to 66.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a warmer high of 71 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).

MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds mix with the sun and a shower can't be ruled out. The high is 72.

TUESDAY: Skies are mostly cloudy. It breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high is still around 72.

