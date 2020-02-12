weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler today.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the mid to upper 20's. Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 51.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 32-38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 58. Wind gusts 30-40 mph at times.

MONDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the teens and 20's. Sunshine to start, increasing clouds during the afternoon. It's a chilly day with a high of just 44 degrees.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some rain possible. High 44.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine for Saint Patrick's Day. High 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with some showers possible. High 55.

FRIDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. It turns windy with a shower still possible. High 51.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Philly residents, businesses welcome the warm weather
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages Brookhaven pizza shop, strip mall
17-year-old killed at a Philadelphia rec center, no arrests
24-year-old woman shot, killed while sitting in vehicle: Police
Shock and relief: Local residents receiving stimulus checks
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
33-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver: Police
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid to have MRI on hyperextended left knee
Show More
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
High school football returns for spring makeup season
Gov. Wolf confident Pa. will meet directive to open vaccines to all adults by May 1
NJ man arrested, released days before pointing gun at officer
More TOP STORIES News